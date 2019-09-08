|
|
Michael Todd Dennison
Fond Du Lac, WI. - Michael Todd Dennison of Fond Du Lac Wisconsin passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Friday 8/30/2019 at the age of 58. Michael was born June 5th, 1961 in Louisville, Kentucky to Lillian Dennison. A mechanic by trade he served in the United States Army as a Diesel Mechanic. After his service he made his way to Wisconsin where he met his wife of the last 35 years, Rhonda (Glenn) Dennison.
In his free time, Michael liked to play guitar, watch history tv shows, walk his white Siberian Husky named Jericho, and spend time with his children and grandchildren. If he wasn't doing those things he could always be found tinkering around and fixing something or relaxing in his favorite reclining chair.
Michael was the most loving father, brother, husband, uncle, grandfather, and friend there ever was. He is survived by his wife Rhonda, three sons: Mike, Aaron, and Travis; as well as two daughters: Tarah and Amber. He is further survived by his ten grandchildren. Known for his hard work, iron will, unending generosity and eager willingness to help anyone who needed it, Michael will be tremendously missed by all who knew him.
Per his wishes, Michael will be cremated and laid to rest at a private date and time.
"We gotta keep the wolves away." -Michael Todd Dennison
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 8, 2019