Michael W Kellett of Silver Springs Shores, Florida, joined the Angels on November 15, 2020.



He was born in Fond du Lac to Melvin and Arlene (Lindsley) Kellett on January 19, 1947. Graduated from Horace Mann High School, North Fond du Lac in 1965, after which he enlisted in the Navy for four years.



He married Noreen Dean in 1977. Was employed at G&L until the family moved to Florida, then employed at Martin Marietta until his retirement.



He was generous with both his time and gifts, while serving several years as Governor of the local Moose.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Noreen, and later his partner Jeannie Cox.



He is survived by 2 sisters, Joyce (Marvin) Christensen, and Sue Sabel both of Fond du Lac; 2 brothers, Bill Kellett of Oshkosh, and Rick (Rebecca) Kellett of Sierra Vista AZ.; a Stepson Jimmy (Jennifer)Dean of Ocala Florida, and 2 Stepdaughters, Jodi Dean of Slinger WI, and Carrie (Scotty) Wright of Lexington Ky. also nieces and nephews.



No services are planned at this time.









