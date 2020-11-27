1/1
Michael W. Kellett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael W. Kellett

Michael W Kellett of Silver Springs Shores, Florida, joined the Angels on November 15, 2020.

He was born in Fond du Lac to Melvin and Arlene (Lindsley) Kellett on January 19, 1947. Graduated from Horace Mann High School, North Fond du Lac in 1965, after which he enlisted in the Navy for four years.

He married Noreen Dean in 1977. Was employed at G&L until the family moved to Florida, then employed at Martin Marietta until his retirement.

He was generous with both his time and gifts, while serving several years as Governor of the local Moose.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Noreen, and later his partner Jeannie Cox.

He is survived by 2 sisters, Joyce (Marvin) Christensen, and Sue Sabel both of Fond du Lac; 2 brothers, Bill Kellett of Oshkosh, and Rick (Rebecca) Kellett of Sierra Vista AZ.; a Stepson Jimmy (Jennifer)Dean of Ocala Florida, and 2 Stepdaughters, Jodi Dean of Slinger WI, and Carrie (Scotty) Wright of Lexington Ky. also nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Fond du Lac Reporter

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved