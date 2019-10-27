|
|
Michelle Lynn Hughes
Kissimmee, FL - Michelle Lynn (Snyder) Hughes of Kissimmee, FL, 52, passed away from cancer, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, October 25, 2019. Michelle was born on August 30, 1967 in Fond du Lac, WI, a daughter of Daniel and Donna (Krenn) Snyder. On July 7th, 2001 she married Paul B. Hughes in Fond du Lac.
Michelle graduated from L.P. Goodrich High School in 1985. For a while she was employed with Speedway Service Center. She enjoyed doing crafts, games on the phone, shopping, the Food Channel and especially time at Disney World. Michelle was a very dedicated and loving mother, grandmother and very patient wife. She was the rock of the family and made it her joy to care for all.
Survivors are Paul, her husband of 18 years; four children, Jaimie Pulcine, Haley Pulcine, Ciarra Hughes and Jayden Hughes; four grandchildren, Sydney, Kaeden, Karter and Jaelani; siblings, Pam Snyder, Daniel Snyder and Mandy Snyder; mother-in-law, Sharon Hughes; other relatives and many friends.
Preceding Michelle in death are her parents; one son, Zander Hughes; one grandson, Jullian Whetstone; father-in-law, Larry Hughes.
Her family will receive relatives and friends at the Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E Division St., Fond du Lac, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM. There is also visitation at the funeral home on Thursday October 31, 2019 from 9:30 until 10:45 AM. At 11:00 AM, a Christian Service of Burial will be celebrated. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Fond du Lac.
Memorials in her name are preferred and may be directed to the family.
Zacherl Funeral Home, www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019