Mildred "Milly" C. (Zauner) Paepke
Fond du Lac - Milly, born October 20, 1922, was called home to heaven on Friday, October 25, 2019. Milly was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert; parents, Stephen and Eleanor; two sisters, Gertrude and Mazie; in-laws, Louis and Hazel; three brothers-in-laws, Warren, Marv and Jim; and two nephews, Jim and Tom.
Those who will miss her are two sisters, Jean and Louise; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lois and Harold; three children, Barb (Dick), Jack, and Jill (Mario); six grandchildren, Tracy (Dave), Tim (Barb), Brian (Marta), Stephen (Beth), Jennifer (Sam), and Wendy (Tom); nine great grandchildren, Sean, Julie, Donovan. Maddox, Vivi, Emmett, Kayla, Seth (Kristy), and Erin (Trey); five great-great grandchildren, Ruger, Bethany, Rocco, Chase, and Grant, along with many nieces and nephews.
Milly's parents, Stephen and Eleanor, raised their four daughters in central Milwaukee. Milly played violin during her teen years and attended Girls' Tech. In 1940, Delbert won her heart and the two married on November 1st. Their child, Barbara, was born in 1943 as Delbert fought in France and Germany. After Del's discharge, the young family continued their lives welcoming a son, Jack in 1950 and another daughter, Jill in 1953.
Sewing, quilting, knitting, rug hooking, crafting, reading, crossword puzzling and card playing were Milly's favorite pastimes. When her youngest child entered elementary school, Milly's working career included being a comptometer operator at Wehr Steel and Ding's Magnetic. After retirement, Milly and Del wintered in Wisconsin Dells and spent summers in Minocqua. They enjoyed working at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells and later as pie makers at The Little Farmer in Malone, WI after moving permanently to Fond du Lac.
A private service will be held at Highland Memorial Park. Pastor Brandon Koble from Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of West Allis will officiate.
The family would like to thank the loving and caring staff at Markesan Resident Home for their tender care to our Mom during her journey with Alzheimer's.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019