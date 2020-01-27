Services
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Fond du Lac - Mildred L. Toshner, 94, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Woodlands Senior Park.

On July 14, 1945 Mildred Hagg married Arthur Toshner in Salt Lake City Utah. She was a member of the Church of Our Saviour Lutheran Church.

Mildred is survived by her children, Diane (Ken) Guild, David (Patty) Toshner and Donald (Kay) Toshner; four grandchildren, Michael, Katie, Tim and Jason; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur in 2013; her parents and other relatives and friends.

Per Mildred's wishes, private family services will be held. Interment will be in the Shine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.

Zacherl Funeral Home is serving the family. www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
