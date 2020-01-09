|
|
Mildred Stenson
Campbellsport - Mildred Elinor (Strube) Stenson, 93, was surrounded by the love of her family as she was called into eternal life on January 6, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac, WI.
Milly was born on January 24, 1926, to Alfred and Clara (Reder) Strube. A graduate of Menomonee Falls High School, she married the late Ronald Stenson and together they had four daughters ¬- Sandra (Michael) Schultz, Gail (Richard) Wietor, Jill Stenson, and Sue (Daniel) Doyle. She was also blessed with her grandchildren Nicholas (Shannon) Wietor, Kimberly Wietor (Jared Marchant), Joseph (Katie) Schultz, Dustin (Lindsey) Doyle, Douglas (Christine) Doyle, Peter Schultz (Paige Miske), Rebecca (Samuel) Schumacher, and Kailynn (Phillip) Jones, as well as her great grandchildren Daniel & Ellie Wietor, Myles & Carter Moen, Paige & Lexi Schultz, Dax & Dane Doyle, and Reagan Marchant. She will watch over the blessed birth of two new great grandchildren due to arrive in early March.
Milly is also survived by her two sisters Virginia (late Howard) Pautzke and Lois (Carl) Jantzen and their children. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ronald (1981), and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Emil and Rose (Erickson) Stenson.
A dedicated mother and grandmother, Milly deeply enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and could often be found playing (and winning) card and board games, reading books, watching movies, or the Brewers, Packers, South Carolina and Alabama football. Whatever activities her children and grandchildren were involved in, "Grandma Milly" would be there to support. She volunteered at Campbellsport Elementary School, and the Fond du Lac Senior Center serving on the travel committee. Besides traveling, she enjoyed shopping, golfing with the ladies on Tuesdays, and had a passion for knitting, especially mittens and Scandinavian sweaters. In days past, you likely would find her in Campbellsport enjoying an Old Fashioned at the Amber Hotel or keeping her weekly hair appointment at Shelia's Beauty Salon.
Through the very end, Milly lived her life inspired by Frank Sinatra's famous song, "I Did It My Way," and she will be missed dearly by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at Twohig's Funeral Home in Campbellsport on Thursday, January 23, 2020, with visitation beginning at 4 p.m. and a service at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Milly's name to Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac and the Campbellsport FFA Alumni.
Milly's family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and physicians of Froedtert Hospital West Bend, as well as the exceptional staff at Hospice Home of Hope for the amazing care she received.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020