Milton A. Sill
Fond du Lac - Milton Sill, age 83, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at home with his wife Priscilla at his side. He was born in Durand, Illinois on June 15, 1936. Of the 6 children, he was the only one born on the farm, and he always said, "He wanted to get a head start in farming". He owned many farms in his life and was a farmer in life, in body, and spirit for many years. On June 12, 1965, he married the love of his life, Priscilla Drew, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. They spent 54 wonderful years together.
He enjoyed working the farm with his wife at his side. One of his favorite pastimes was to have water fights with his nieces and nephews on a hot day. In his later years, when the farms were gone and his body was giving out on him, he still enjoyed reading the farm magazines and farm papers and loved taking rides to see how the crops were growing.
He is survived by his wife Priscilla Sill, his brother John (Patricia) Sill, his four sisters: Eunice Vanlue, Leona Pickers, Arlene Schmoldt, and Margaret (Tom) Mallicoat. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Vida and Arthur Sill; his mother and father-in-law, Margaret and Jesse Drew, his brothers-in-law: Roger, Richard, and Reynold (Bud) Drew and Harold Vanlue, Walter Pickers, and Roger Schmoldt.
VISITATION: Friends may call from 10:30-11:00 AM on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Ledgeview Memorial Park, N6250 County Trunk K, Fond du Lac. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 in Ledgeview Memorial Park.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.