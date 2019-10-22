|
Milton E. Prochnow
Markesan - Milton E. Prochnow, age 95, of Markesan, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Ripon Medical Center. He was born at home on the family farm on January 25, 1924, a son of Edward Otto and Lillie Louise (Graff) Prochnow. On March 2, 1924, Milton was baptized at home by Rev. Walter Schumann. He was confirmed on April 10, 1938, at St. John's Lutheran Church of Markesan by Rev. Kobs. In 1941, he graduated from Markesan High School. Milton was united in marriage to Marion D. Manthey on November 28, 1953, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Princeton by Rev. Strohschein. They had been married 63 years at the time of Marion's passing on March 14, 2017. Milton was employed as a machinist at Speed Queen for 30 years and retired in 1989. He also hauled milk in cans for the Markesan Creamery for 7 years and worked part time on the David Baker farm for 36 years.
Milton was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Markesan. He enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed doing word search puzzles, going to the casino, sitting outside and in his younger days being on the bowling league.
Milton is survived by his 5 children, Patrice (Robert) Resheske of Lomira, Janice (Paul) Obry of Markesan, Cynthia (Tim) Pagel of Beaver Dam, Sandy (Steve) Schmitz of Fond du Lac, Ronald (Alison) Prochnow of Reedsville; 9 grandchildren, Ryan (Chelsie) Obry, Craig (Caitlyn) Obry; Stacy Schmitz and husband Daniel Buechel, Megan Schmitz, Katie (fiancé, Cody Pankow) Schmitz, Emily Schmitz; Benjamin, Zachary and Joshua (J.J.) Prochnow; great grandchildren, Trey Obry and Linnea Mischke; Sawyer Obry; sister, Loraine Lohrey of Markesan; sister-in-law, Dolores Manthey of Franklin; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Prochnow; 2 brothers, Milan (Helene) Prochnow; Lorenz (Neoma) Prochnow; brother-in-law, Charlie Lohrey.
A funeral service for Milton E. Prochnow will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church, 93 W. Catherine St., in Markesan. Pastor Jason Jobs will officiate. Milton will be laid to rest following the service at the Markesan Memorial Cemetery. Please visit our website at www.wachholzandsons.com to send a condolence or to share a memory of Milton with his family.
The family of Milton E. Prochnow would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at Ripon Medical Center for the exceptional care given to Milton.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019