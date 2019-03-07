Milton Seibel



Eden - Milton Arthur Seibel, 88, of Mushroom Road in Eden passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Francis Home. He was born at St. Agnes Hospital, the son of the late Louis and Frieda Seibel (nee Baganz).



He graduated from St. Paul Lutheran School in the Town of Forest and worked on his parents' dairy farm until 1954 when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. After an honorable discharge in 1956, he worked at Kiekhaefers, now known as Mercury Marine, in Fond du Lac until 1964 when he purchased the family homestead, Mullet View Farm, and worked as a dairy farmer until his retirement. On May 17, 1958, in Waupun, he married Laura Pattee.



Since 1983 to 2014, he has been president of St. John's Cemetery Association and had been the Town of Forest Constable from 1985 until he retired in 1999. Hunting, fishing, hand loading ammunition, and beekeeping were his many hobbies.



Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Helen K. of Nobelsville, IN; two sons, John M. (Lois) who lives on the homestead; and Robert J. (Julie Andrew) of Eden; and six grandchildren, Jessica (Matt) McCardell, Julie (Jacob) Matznick, Jennifer (Jacob) Seibel, Jacqueline (special friend Braxton Schafer) Seibel, James (Karrie) Seibel, and Eric (Fiancee Tracy Smith); and one great-granddaughter, Eleanor Seibel. He leaves behind a brother, Rolland (Mary) Seibel of Taycheedah; sister, Shirley (Mike) Koch of Campbellsport; brother-in-law, Drew (Verabelle) Pattee and nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Milton was preceded in death by his sister, Arlene; and his sister-in-law, Hazel (Leroy) Rahn.



A funeral service in remembrance of Milton will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave Fond du Lac, WI. 54935. The Rev. Mark Barenz will officiate and military honors will immediately follow the funeral service. Private burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery in the Town of Forest.



Milton's family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 12:00 pm until the time of the funeral service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. John's Cemetery.



Milton's family would like to thank the staff of St. Francis home for their care the last five years and also those who visited him, especially Rev. Barenz.



Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family