Fond du Lac - Miriam E. Steinke, 97, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at St. Francis Home.
She was born on February 27, 1923, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Reinhard F. and Mable F. Schmidt Arndt. She was a graduate of Fond du Lac Senior High School, Class of 1940. On November 29, 1947, she married Carl M. Steinke, at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on January 21, 2002.
Miriam was a lifetime member of Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She was a CNA at the Lutheran Home, and would often times play the organ there. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Miriam loved being a homemaker, providing plenty of meals and baked goods to her family.
Our mom was an amazing woman with many talents. She could start a conversation with anybody. She made everyone feel welcome when they entered her home. Anyone that met her loved her. Many people that knew her affectionately called her "Granny". Her memory was impeccable! She knew everything about her relatives, Oakfield, Fond du Lac and any families involved with her life. She was a very independent lady. Never afraid to try different things in life. She was faithful to the Lord. Family always came first. As she got on in years, she believed to accept life as it changed, keep yourself busy and choose to be happy.
She is survived by her children: Dennis (Meg) Steinke of Oshkosh, Eileen Steinke of Appleton and Maureen (Tim) Baumhardt of Campbellsport; eleven grandchildren: Jessica, Ashly, Bradly, Becky, Carrie, Tim, Katie, Kate, Heather, Mike and Matt; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Carl, her daughter Colleen (Mick) Miller, son-in-law, Michael Petersen, her brothers: Reinhard, Raymond, Donald, Daniel and David and other brother and sister-in-laws.
VISITATION: Friends may call on from 10:00 - 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church, 210 Wisconsin American Drive, Fond du Lac. For those attending please wear a mask and maintain social distance.
SERVICE: Funeral Services for immediate family will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Tom Meyer officiating. Burial to follow at Avoca Cemetery, Oakfield.
Thank you to the staff at St. Francis Home for their loving care of our mother.
