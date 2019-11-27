|
|
Miriam Wicke
Fond du Lac - Miriam Ida Wicke 73 of Fond du Lac, passed away on Saturday November 23,2019 at Crossroad Care Center.
She was born on November 2,1946 in Iron Ridge the daughter of Roland and Paula Schultz Wicke. She was a graduate of Winnebago Lutheran Academy and attended the University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh. Miriam worked as a office manager at various accounting firms. She taught English in Thailand. Miriam enjoyed tutoring, teaching, music, attending bible studies, loved the outdoors, weekend road trips and gardening.
She is survived by her three children: Patick Schaefer-Wicke of Little Chute, Mark (Sonya) Schaefer-Wicke of Appleton and Matthew (Shoko) Wicke of Glen Burnie Maryland, four grandchildren: Paul, Kyle, Kotomi, Chiyomi, Miriam is further survived by a brother Steven Wicke of Oshkosh and one sister Susan(Rev:David) Putz of Michigan.
She is preceded in death by her parents and infant siblings.
Private Family Memorial Service will be held on Friday November 29, 2019 at Kurki -Mach Funeral Chapel. Cremation has taken place.
"Special Thanks" to Jean Jacobs for taking care of Miriam.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family,
www.kurkimachfuneral chapel.com 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019