Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Monia Marie Kosidowski


1961 - 2019
Monia Marie Kosidowski Obituary
Monia Marie Kosidowski

Fond du Lac - Monia Marie Kosidowski, 57, of Fond du Lac, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was born May 30, 1961 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Andrew and Monia Mariades (Sabo). On February 9, 1994 she married James Kosidowski in Milwaukee. She enjoyed shooting pool, throwing darts, spending time with her family and holding Christmas Eve festivities.

She is survived by her husband, James; six children, Anthony Mitchem, Lisa (Eric) Wood, Tina Mitchem, Frank (Tabatha) Mitchem, Monia (Orbelindo) Lopez and Kathy (Ramon Garza) Mitchem; twenty one grandchildren, Dietrick, Veronica, Eric, Corey, Nick, Kabria, John, Chris, Frank IV, Alexzander, Ismael, Sophia, Ana, Andrew, Alicia, Sky, Valerie, Aaliyah, Alexis, and Isaac; brother, Andrew Sabo; and sister, Marcia Collins. She was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law, Charles and Ida Kosidowski; Three sons, Isaac, Phillip and James Kosidowski; two grandsons, Armando and Issac; and brother, Steve (Patricia) Mariades.

The visitation will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 1:00 - 6:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The memorial service will take place at 6:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 28, 2019
