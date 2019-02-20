Services
Waupun - Morris Te Grootenhuis, 84, of Waupun, took up his new residence in heaven, Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his home surrounded with the love and care of his family.

Morris was born May 19, 1934 in Baldwin, WI the son of Christian and Angeline Doornink Te Grootenhuis. While growing up in Baldwin he attended Baldwin Christian Grade School and Baldwin High School. From December of 1954-December of 1956 he served with the United States Army. On February 18, 1955 he married Beatrice Greenfield in Waupun. The couple resided in the Alto/Waupun area all of their married lives. Morris lived life to the fullest, loving God, his wife and family. He was a dedicated, hard-working husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's countless activities, showing his love and support. Morris was a generous man, bringing humor and laughter to all who knew him.

Morris was employed in construction with Westra Construction and later was a project manager with Horizon Construction in Waupun. He was also a caretaker of Alto Cemetery for 21 years, being very meticulous. Morris served on many local boards over the years for the community and church. Morris was a member of the First Christian Reformed Church and served as elder and deacon. He was also a member of American Legion Post 210.

Morris is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beatrice Te Grootenhuis of Waupun; five children: Darlene (Dave) Bouwkamp of Waupun, Diane Terpstra of Lisle, IL, Denise (Dale) Theel of Fond du Lac, Dennis (Kim) Te Grootenhuis of Winneconne, and Darla (Steve) Landaal of Orlando, FL; 21 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; three brothers: Roger, Russell, and David Te Grootenhuis; five sisters: Arlene, Onetta, Olive, Lucille, and Maleeta; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Morris was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Glenn Terpstra and John DeVries; a brother, Bill; sisters: Agnes, Bertha, and Marie; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Funeral services for Morris Te Grootenhuis will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun with Rev. Harvey Roosma and Al Venhuizen officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. and on Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 20, 2019
