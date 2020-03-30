|
|
Morse A. Anderson
North Fond du Lac - Morse A. Anderson, 97, of North Fond du Lac passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Touchstone Living Center. He was born on May 5, 1922 in North Fond du Lac, a son of the late Mons and Gunborg (nee Humleker) Anderson. On July 15, 1945, he married Marilyn "Polly" Woodruff at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in North Fond du Lac and she preceded him in death on May 25, 2008.
Morse was a 1940 graduate of the North Fond du Lac High School. He served in World War II entering the military service on December 4, 1942 and received his honorable discharge in February of 1946. He was an active member of the Dreier-Bushee-Vanderboom American Legion Post #156 of North Fond du Lac for 72 years. Morse was employed at the Soo Line Railroad as a carmen shop foreman. He retired in 1983 after 42 years of service. Morse was a member of the American Railway Supervisors Association and the Veteran Employees Association of the Soo Line Railroad. Morse was a charter member of Our Saviours Lutheran Church of Fond du Lac.
Morse will be dearly missed by his three daughters; Diane Balthazor of Fond du Lac, Mary Anderson of North Fond du Lac, and Carol (Mark) Cardinal of Fond du lac. Two sons; Robert Anderson of North Fond du Lac and Thomas (Carla) Anderson of Reno, NV. Eight grandchildren; Tracey Savov, Taryn (Matt) Anderson Harding, Amy (Andy) Hughes, Ann Balthazor, Christopher (McKenna), Kaitlyn (Fiance Ryan Kohlhoff), Cody Cardinal and Brent Anderson. Ten great-grandchildren; Caleb, Luke, Hannah, Logan, Drake, Bryce, Mattie, Calim, Cohen, and Cleary. Sister-in-law Judy Wallender; brother-in-law Watson (Joyce) Woodruff. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, a grandson Curtis, a brother Birger (Ruth) Anderson. Sisters; Gladys (Leslie) Hintz and Bertha Anderson.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private burial service will take place at Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established in Morse's name.
Morse's family would like to thank Dr. Cauley and his staff, Touchstone Living Center, and Agnesian Hospice Care for their care and compassion.
Morse enjoyed life and the time he had with family and friends. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy. "Grandpa, Grandpa, Grandpa," will be dearly missed.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with an online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020