Myrna Loy Schneider
Mayville - Myrna Loy Schneider, 81, of Mayville, formerly of Tucson AZ, peacefully passed away on March 22, 2020, at the Hospice Home of Hope , Fond du Lac ,WI.
She was born January 17,1939 , the daughter of Gustave and Marie (Jost) Mielkie in Neenah, WI.
Myrna married the late Richard Schneider in 1956 and 7 children were born from this union.
On November 6, 1987, she married Charles Schneider and lived a very loving and cherished life together in Tucson, AZ. until his death on December 9, 2018.
Myrna will be dearly missed by her children , Richard Schneider (sp. Friend Chris),Denise Samp, Janice Retzlaff (sp. Friend Darryl), Steve "Spider "Schneider, Maureen "Peanue" (Dennis) Hanke, Jim (Amy) Schneider and, Carol Anderson (sp. Friend jeff); and 4 step children. She will also be missed by her 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers and 5 sisters; 1 sister-in law and her husband. She is further survived by nieces nephews and numerous relatives and friends .
Myrna was preceded in death by her parents ,her beloved husband Chuck ,1 sister Joann Schneider, 1 brother Kenneth Mielkie , Richard Schneider , sister-in-law Mary Sieffert and grandson William Samp and other relatives.
Her cremated remains will be placed at rest with a graveside service to be held at a later date .
Koepsell funeral home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and for other information please visit www.koepsellfh.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020