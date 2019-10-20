|
Myron "Mike" Matthies
Hartford - Myron "Mike" William Matthies, 91, of Hartford, went to his heavenly home on October 18, 2019, at the Gardens in Hartford.
Mike was born on December 23, 1927, in rural Town of Scott to Ervin and Lena (nee Hammen) Matthies. He became a child of God through baptism on January 8, 1928, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Batavia and was confirmed in the Christian faith on June 1, 1941, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dundee. After returning from military duty in Korea, he married Bethel Kahrs on April 21, 1957, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Winneconne.
Mike was employed for over 40 years by Shefond Oil in Waucousta. After retiring, he also worked part-time at Winnebago Lutheran Academy in Fond du Lac. Mike served his Lord faithfully at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Campbellsport, where he was a member for many years. He was an unwavering supporter of Christian education.
Mike is survived by his wife, Bethel, of Hartford; their four sons: Jon (Ekena) of Green Bay, Jeffrey (Juliana) of Alton IL, Timothy (Lygia) of Lake Mills, and Todd (Betty) of West Bend; eight grandchildren: Timothy II (Rachel), Meghan (Carlton) Austin, Kimberly (Ryan) Schmeling, Jared (Danielle), Alison, Samuel (Chelsie), Marshall, and Elise; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Julane Konen, of Fond du Lac. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Donald.
A Christian funeral will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 1001 Center Street Hartford, Wisconsin 53027, at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, October 23, with the Rev. Paul Waldschmidt officiating. Friends and family may gather at the church from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. The burial service will take place at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 24, at Union Cemetery in Campbellsport. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated for Winnebago Lutheran Academy.
Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?...thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. (1 Corinthians 15:55-57)
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
