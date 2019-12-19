|
Myron Pieper
Mount Calvary - Myron W. Pieper, of Mount Calvary passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Villa Loretto. He was born on February 25, 1934 in Fond du Lac, the son of the late Walner and Marcella Pieper (nee Hornburg). On May 9, 1953, he married Corinne Krug at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Mount Calvary. Myron worked as a farmer until 1974 and then worked at Tolibia Cheese in Fond du Lac until his retirement. He was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his sons, Michael (Nancy) Pieper and Russell (Judy) Pieper; grandsons, Shane (Lisa), Corey (Kari), and Steve (Keri); great-grandchildren, Kylie, Kendall and Carson, Abby and Collin, and Makenzi and Wesley. Myron is further survived by his siblings, Donna (Vernon) Muench and Duane (Linda) Pieper and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Corinne; son, Scott; and sister Betty Ford.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in the Town of Forest (W2090 Hwy 23 Mount Calvary). Rev. Mark Barenz will officiate and burial will follow at Forest Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday, December 23, 2019 from 12:30 pm until time of service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School or to the Winnebago Lutheran Academy.
Myron's family extends their thank yous to the nurses, staff, and nuns at the Villa Loretto for their comfort and care.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019