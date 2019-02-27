|
Myrtle Bronkhorst
Waupun - Myrtle Florence Bronkhorst, age 102, of Waupun, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Whispering Pines Nursing Home in Ripon.
Myrtle was born on November 14, 1916, a daughter of August and Paulina (Dumke) Salzwedel. She was united in marriage to Herman Kolitz for 55 years until his passing in 1989. She then married Henry Bronkhorst of 20 years until he passed in 2009. Myrtle enjoyed making scrap books, feeding the birds and stray cats. She was known for her kind heart, helping others when needed, sometimes monetarily. Myrtle was a member of Crossroads Fellowship Church of Waupun. She was a secretary at church, greeter and volunteered to clean and paint for the church as needed.
Myrtle is survived by loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Herman and Henry; two brothers, Albert and Emil and two sisters, Clara and Sylvia.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Crossroads Fellowship, 846 East Main Street, Waupun.
Funeral service for Myrtle will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at church with Pastor Zach Casper and Jerry "Jr"Huber officiating. Burial to follow at Cambria Cemetery.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.kohlsfh.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 27, 2019