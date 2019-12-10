|
Nadine L. Hill
Fond du Lac - Nadine LaVonne Hill, 90, passed away on December 8, 2019 at Touchstone Living Center in North Fond du Lac. She was born on May 11, 1929 in Fond du Lac, a daughter to the late Walter and Dorothy Higley.
In 1947, she married Richard Vadnais in St. Paul, MN. On June 20, 1967 she married Donald E. Hill at Church of Peace in Fond du Lac.
Nadine was employed at Infant Socks in Fond du Lac before beginning employment at JCPenney in Fond du Lac where she worked in the catalog department before retirement. She enjoyed her job and participated in many luncheons with her co-workers. Nadine had a special love for cats and raised many to be fat and happy throughout her life.
Being an active member of Church of Peace most of her life, she also enjoyed many church activities. Nadine was very dedicated to her family and loved spending time with all of them. She was especially fond of all the grandbabies that came her way and never missed an opportunity to hold them until she had to give them back. She will be greatly missed.
Nadine is survived by two sons, Scott (Diane) Vadnais of Rosendale and Randy (Laura) Vadnais of Fond du Lac; one step-daughter, Suzanne Riederer of Fond du Lac; eight grandchildren, Tony Vadnais, Joseph (Sara) Vadnais, James Vadnais, Amy (Nick) Schneider, Brandie Riederer Rietz, Max Riederer, Jack Riederer and Melinda (Keith) Rennhack; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Jeannine Gyr; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Hill in 2010; two sons, infant Terry Vadnais and Thomas Vadnais; one grandson, Jason Olson and one great-granddaughter, Avalon Vadnais.
Visitation: The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 10:00 to 10:45 AM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street.
Service: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Lamartine Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019