Nancy (Angie) Huck



Fond du Lac - Nancy (Angie) Duley Huck, 97, of Fond du Lac, passed away on March 19, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Hope. She was born on September 27, 1921 to the late Earl and Marie Duley.



In 1942 she married the love of her life John Huck. Together they fulfilled their dreams as they raised their family. John, husband and father, died in 2000. She and John enjoyed the outdoors including snowmobiling, boating, fishing and tending to surroundings of their home. They especially loved spending time in northern Wisconsin with their family.



She was a graduate of Goodrich High School and the Milwaukee School of Cosmetology. She faithfully served her nation on the home front during WWII working at a defense plant while her husband, John, served in the Pacific in the U. S. Army. She worked for the Fond du Lac Reporter, volunteered at school, was a member of the St. Mary's Altar Society, and the Bereavement Committee. Her personal pastimes were reading, knitting and crocheting.



She especially enjoyed the time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. These encounters were the highlight of her life and a testament to the love they shared and the perpetual bond they have. Affectionately referred to as "Nanny", each moment was cherished and serves as a lasting tribute to their mutual love.



She cared deeply about her family and delighted in the accomplishments of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a generous spirit and always made others feel welcome in their home. She was a great listener, always ready to hear whatever someone wanted to share about their life or learn something new about their world. Through example she taught her family to work hard, be kind and generous, to have a sense of humor and to cherish family. She was the heart of the family and a great Mom and grandmother.



She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Steve) Lefeber and son, Gary (Christine) Huck both of Lac du Flambeau, WI; her five grandsons, Christopher (Angie) Lefeber, Ryan Lefeber, Todd (Pam) Lefeber, Corey (Brieana) Huck and Kevin (Staci) Huck and five great grandchildren, Zachary, Kiley, Aubrey Lefeber, Jonathan and Henry Huck.



She is also survived by siblings, Pat Sampson, Shirley Mueller, Jim Duley, Tom Duley (Lorna) and sisters-in-law, Jean Duley and Janet Novitski, many nieces and nephews and special friend, Betty Ernest.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and six siblings.



Services: Visitation will be held at Holy Family Church, 271 4th Street Way, on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 9:00 to10:45 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. She will rest at her husband's side at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established as it is her wish to donate a park bench at the Fond du Lac Lakeside Park. Also, donations to Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac are appreciated.



