Nancy J. Greshamer
Fond du Lac - Nancy J. Greshamer, 66, of Fond du Lac, died peacefully at St. Agnes Hospital on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born January 20, 1954 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Edward and Della (Zills) Delver. She graduated from Oakfield High School in 1972.
Nancy was always a loving and caring person. She would do what she could to make others' lives better; she would help them out with a meal, monetarily, or by just inviting them in to live with her until they could get back on their feet, she did this countless times through her life. Throughout her life she worked caring for people. She worked as a CNA at nursing homes and was a resident assistant in assisted living centers, and also worked the other spectrum of life in preschools and daycares, caring for and instructing young minds.
While her children were in the Marquis Drum and Bugle Corps, she was a Drum Corps Mom to all of the kids. She cooked, she listened to everyone's problems, and she was just there for everyone. One of her greatest adventures was going down to Orlando, FL in 1996 for DCI.
July 14, 2007 she married Ronnie D. Hultgren in Fond du Lac. He was such a loving husband and caregiver to her over the years as her health started declining. He was such a blessing to her. During Nancy's life she encountered many illnesses and she always gave thanks to the Lord for letting her live another day and healing her body.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie; daughter, Amber (John) Ferrarelli and their children, Abigail and John, all of Fond du Lac; son, Andrew (Sarah) Greshamer and their children, Eli, Eva, Sophia, and Silas all of Oakfield, and grandson, Nicholas Prada of Oshkosh. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Julie Rojas; sisters, Edith (Corum) Atkins, Pearl (Howard) Forsgren, and Donna Murray.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at The Sanctuary of Fond du Lac, 154 W. McWilliams Street in Fond du Lac. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will follow in Oak Center Cemetery.
