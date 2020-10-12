Nancy J. Hoffmann
Fond du Lac - Nancy J. Hoffmann, age 57, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, October 12, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on August 26, 1963, the daughter of Douglas and Judith (Henslin) Hoffmann. Nancy graduated in 1982 from Goodrich High School. Nancy loved her pets, doing crafts, and in her younger days became involved in Big Brothers and Big Sisters with her parents. She was a longtime member of Hope Lutheran Church. The most important thing to Nancy was spending time with her family and friends. A very special cousin Cody Bugler helped her with a lot of things.
Survivors include her father, Douglas Hoffmann; her sister, Lynn (fiancé Jonathan Findley) Luhn; her niece, Shannon and her three girls; special family, Katie and Joe Kobs; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends that she considered family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Hoffmann; aunt, Gloria Prink; three uncles, David Hoffmann, Don Hoffmann, and Wayne Prink; fiancé, Rob Kobs.
Vistation will take place on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 3-6 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 6:00 PM. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance. Burial will take place on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Estabrooks Cemetery.
