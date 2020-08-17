Nancy K. Rens
Brandon - Nancy K. Rens, 78, of Brandon, was called home to heaven on August 16, 2020, with family by her side after a short, courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on February 6, 1942 in Waupun, WI the daughter of Donald & Dorothy (Peterson) Martin. Nancy graduated from Waupun High School in 1960 and married her high school sweet-heart, Jerry Rens on October 6, 1960. Nancy and Jerry raised their three children on the family farm in Brandon. Nancy was a great cook, especially with pies and potato salad. She loved to quilt and gave her beautiful creations to loved ones.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Jerry Rens; her daughter, Brenda (Jim) Nolte of Janesville; sons: Dennis (Gail) of Brandon, and Tony (Michele) of Waupun; grandchildren: Nick (Katy) Nolte, Justin (Molly) Nolte, Lea Ann (Chris) Gieck, Delvin (Brandi) Rens, D.J. (Kelley) Rens, Abbey Rens, Katie Rens, and Matthew Rens; great-grandchildren: Jayda, Alana, Zoey, Lennix, Rylin, Charley, Joe and Remi; brothers and sisters: Terry (Barb) Martin, Peter (Mary) Martin, Don (Dort) Martin, Julia Martin, Laurie (Mike) Shafer and Dottie Voigt; brothers-in-law: Vic (Pat) Rens and Duane (Candy) Rens; sister-in-law, Carla Bloesl; and many nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lynda Koehler; and brother-in-law, Michael Bloesl.
Funeral services for Nancy K. Rens will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Reformed Church in Waupun with Dan Vande Zande officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4-7 p.m. and on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Please follow current Wisconsin COVID-19 protocol.
