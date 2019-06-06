Nancy L. Gerner



Oakfield - Nancy Lee Gerner, 76, of Oakfield, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at her home. She was born January 14, 1943 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Eldon and Ellen Stage Beitz. Nancy graduated from Oakfield High School in 1961. She married Kenneth Gerner on April 15, 1961 at St. James Catholic Church in Oakfield. Nancy worked for Oakfield Enterprise over 30 years, retiring in 2017. She was a 25 year member of the Oakfield Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders, the Oakfield Fireman's Auxiliary, and was very involved in planning the Twister Parade remembering the Oakfield tornado of 1996. She enjoyed crocheting, bowling, reading, taking rides in the country, the Green Bay Packers, and loved her cats.



She is survived by her daughter, Kathy of Oakfield; cousins, other relatives, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.



A memorial gathering will be held from 1:00 - 4:00 PM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Oakfield Community Center.



Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary