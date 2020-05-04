|
Nancy M. Huminski
Fond du Lac - Nancy Mary (Macmillan) Huminski, age 72, passed away in Fond du Lac, on April 27, 2020.
Born on September 16, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of Blanche and Archie Macmillan. Nancy was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois where she met and married Jack Huminski, on January 22, 1970.
Together they raised four children living in cities all across the US, and abroad. Nancy was a remarkable woman who took pride in homemaking. She always created a beautiful, warm and loving household in every city they went. She raised a wonderful family who are just as loving, generous, kind and forgiving as she was.
She is survived by husband Jack, her loving children Jacqueline Kaufman (Steve), Carrie Riley (Kevin) and Chris Huminski (Keri) and her beloved grandchildren Tyler, Carson, Jack, Adeline, Catherine and John Kevin.
Nancy was preceded in death by her son John Kevin.
She will be laid to rest privately, with her son John Kevin, at Saint Stanislaus and Saint Anthony Cemetery, in Pittsburgh PA.
Family would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to the staff at Grancare Nursing and Rehab Center, Fond du Lac for their excellent care of Nancy.
To honor Nancy's generous spirit, call a relative and/or friend you haven't reached out to lately.
Memorials may be made to the Chimbote Foundation at chimbotefoundation.org.
