Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Pax Christi Church
Rochester, MN
Natalie "Gramanat" Reschke


1928 - 2019
Natalie "Gramanat" Reschke Obituary
Natalie "Gramanat" Reschke

formerly of Fond du Lac - Natalie "Gramanat" Reschke formerly of Fond du Lac has died. She died August 21, 2019 following a lengthy illness.

Natalie was born November 15, 1928 in Milwaukee, WI. She came to Fond du Lac in 1951 where she remained until 2002 when she moved to Rochester, MN. She was involved in St. Lewis Church, and loved to bowl, and sew. She had Gramanat's Custom Sewing and Alterations for several years in Fond du Lac.

Natalie is survived by a Son Steven (Dianne) Reschke of Lexington, KY, a Daughter Barbara (Daniel) Corcoran of Rochester, MN, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 @10 a.m. at Pax Christi Church in Rochester, MN.

Natalie donated her body to Mayo Clinic in Rochester. MN.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Aug. 30, 2019
