Nathalie A. (Schroeder) Franzen
of Kiel, formerly of rural St. Cloud "St. Joe" - Nathalie A. (Schroeder) Franzen, age 80, of Kiel, formerly of rural St. Cloud "St. Joe", passed away following a short battle with cancer on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
She was born September 8, 1940, in Lena to Alvin & Katherine (Ninneman) Schroeder. Nathalie grew up near Hulls Crossing in Sheboygan County and attended Glenbeulah High School.
On November 24, 1956, she married Elmer Franzen at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joe; Elmer preceded her in death on October 31, 2007.
Nathalie and Elmer, with the help of their 12 children, farmed in the Town of Marshfield near St. Joe. In addition, Nathalie worked outside the home in food service at the Villa Loretto Nursing Home and Willowdale Nursing Home.
She was a member of St. Isidore Parish-St. Joseph Church in St. Joe, the Christian Women's Society, and coordinated the religious education program at the church.
Nathalie is survived by her 11 children, her daughter, Maggie Franzen and her significant other, Brent De-Hut of Oconto, her son, Michael (Linda) Franzen of Fond du Lac, and their children, Joshua (Jennifer), and Jessica (Michael) LaShay, her son, Martin (Sue) Franzen of Malone, and their children, Jason (Larissa) and John, her daughter, Mary (Randy) Koenigs of Fond du Lac and their children, Ryan (Angie), Tyler, and Brittany, her daughter, Monica (Brian) Boll of New Holstein and their children, Adam (Shana) and Lucas (Meghan), her daughter, Marsha (Doug) Prange of Elkhart Lake and their children, Steven and Joseph, her son, Marlon (Karla) Franzen of Fond du Lac and their children, Melissa, Dylan, Kaylon, and Amber, her daughter, Melissa (Brian) Suchan of Kiel and their children, Emily and Elizabeth, her son, Mitchell (Marcia) Franzen of New Holstein "Marytown" and their children Maverick and Marcus, her son, Mason (Holly) Franzen of St. Cloud and their son, Reid and their other son, due in February, her son, Maxwell (Sara) Franzen of St. Cloud "St. Joe" and their children Skyla, Saige, and Vance. She is further survived by two more grandchildren, Jenny and Justin Franzen; 10 great-grandchildren; her brother, Richard (Mary Jean) Schroeder; her brother-in-law, Robert (Mary) Franzen; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many close friends.
Preceding Nathalie in death were her parents, Alvin & Katherine Schroeder; her husband, Elmer; and her son, Matt; and her father-in-law & mother-in-law, Leo & Cecelia Franzen.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place and Nathalie will be laid to rest next to her husband, Elmer, in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in St. Joe.
A Celebration of Nathalie's life will take place at the Marytown Community Center in Marytown (N10361 County Road G New Holstein, WI 53061) on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM.
Nathalie's family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to the care givers at Ascension Calumet Hospital in Chilton, St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
Please send memorials to Family of Nathalie Franzen C/O 1216 Sixth Street Kiel, WI 53042.
