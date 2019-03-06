Nathan R. Pattee



Fond du Lac - Nathan R. Pattee, age 23, of Oakfield, entered the gates of Heaven on March 2, 2019, after sustaining injuries from a car accident. He was born on February 8, 1996, in Waupun, the son of James Pattee and Kimberlee (Butcher) Robbins. Nathan loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He liked country music and tinkering with cars. Most of all Nathan loved spending time with his family, especially his daughter Ava Marie.



Survivors include his daughter, Ava Marie Pattee; his father, James (Kari) Pattee of Oakfield; his mother, Kimberlee (Rickie) Robbins of Surprise, AZ; three brothers, Justin Butcher, Joshua Butcher, and Tre Robbins; paternal grandparents, Robert and Carol Pattee of Waupun; maternal grandparents, Tom and Judy Butcher of Sun City, AZ, and James Robbins Sr. of Ripon; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.



Private family services will be held. Cremation has taken place.



Nathan gave of himself by donation and saved five other lives. You will be truly missed by all of us, but will continue to live in those that you have saved. You will not be forgotten! We love you forever and ever.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 6, 2019