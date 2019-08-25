|
|
Neal O. Hoffman
- - Always the Joker
Neal O. Hoffman, of LeRoy, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at the church. Inurnment will take place at St. Andrew Cemetery.
Neal was born the son of Norbert and Florence (Bauer) Hoffman on June 2, 1935 in LeRoy. He was a graduate of Mayville High School. Neal was a veteran of the US Army, serving in the 4th Army Rifle Team. He was united in marriage to Arlyne Dupre on October 10, 1957 at St. Joseph's Church in Fond du Lac. Neal drove truck with his father for many years and finished his working years working for the Mayville Canning Factory. In his spare time, Neal was an avid outdoorsman and was a lifelong member of the Mayville Rifle Club. He was also a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy.
Neal is survived by his children- Therese (David) Combs of West Allis, David (Lisa) Hoffman of LeRoy, and Gary (Elizabeth) Hoffman of LeRoy. His grandchildren- Chelsea Combs; Katie (Jordan) Matthews, and Robert Hoffman; Daniel, Erica, Douglas, and Jennifer Hoffman. His sisters- Sally (Warren) Duerbeck, Judy (Joe) Perrizo, and Jane (Joe) Kundinger and his brother, Dale Hoffman. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Arlyne in 2010, his sister Georgene Schill in 2017, and a sister in infancy 'Judith'.
Memorials may be directed to St. Andrew Restoration Fund or the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
Special thanks to the Hospice Home of Fond du Lac for their care and support shown to Neal and his family while he was there. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Jerry Evans for his exceptional skill and ability to providing Neal with a better quality of life.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Aug. 25, 2019