Neil Edward Kruger
Harris Township - Neil Edward Kruger, 84, of Harris Township, Marquette County, Wisconsin, passed away November 29, 2019. He was born June 11th, 1935 in Fox Lake, Dodge County, Wisconsin, the son of Alvin "Kie" and Alta (Fuhrmann) Kruger.
Neil graduated from Westfield High School with the class of 1952, and attended the UW Madison Agriculture Short Course. He had an adventurous life. He grew up on a farm near Westfield, liked to fix cars, raced stock cars and lived and worked for a time in California. On May 12, 1956, he married Patricia Higbie in Wild Rose, Waushara County, Wisconsin. To this union, three boys were born. They lived much of their life on a farm near Woodhull, in Fond du Lac County.
He worked for Rueping Leather in Fond du Lac, was a Supervisor for Spector Freight, and drove truck for ABF. He and Pat hosted six AFS (foreign) students. He loved being out in the woods, camping, cribbage, hunting, and time with family. He loved tractors, and collected 5 Fergusons, 3 Farmalls, and a John Deere A. He was a great story teller and a well-loved tour guide for many years at the Marquette County Historical Society, Westfield.
After retiring, Neil loved working in his yard with the flowers, and feeding the birds and animals. Neil and Pat loved spending time with friends and family and their home was often busy with visitors.
Neil is survived by his wife of 63 years, Pat, his three sons: Gary (Jill) Kruger, Neenah; Kurt "Corky" (Caren) Kruger, Cascade/Westfield; Todd (Paula) Kruger, Mayville/Wautoma; one sister, Joan (Norm) Ingraham, Westfield; seven grandchildren: Emily, Jake, Peter, Andy, Elise, Erin and Jennifer, and 9 ¾ great grandchildren. He is also survived by extended family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Dean; three sisters: an infant sister, Maizie; Fae Ore; and Rosa Haskett.
A funeral service for Neil will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Harrisville with Rev. Blaine Niskanen officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:15 a.m. at the church. Private burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Westfield Township. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Budda-Box Fight Against Cancer of Marquette County, P.O. Box 91, Westfield, WI 53964, or Marquette County Historical Society-Westfield, P.O. Box 172, Westfield, WI 53964
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019