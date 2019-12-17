|
Neil L. Rasmussen
Fond du Lac - Neil L. Rasmuseen, 88, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Saturday. December 14, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Hope. He was born on August 5, 1931 in Marshfield, WI, the son of the late Mae and Ted Rasmussen. On. September 26, 1951, Neil married Joyce Seehafer, in Marshfield, who later passed on April 19, 1975. He married Janice McElhatton McCrory on August 1, 1986. They were married for 33 years.
Neil was born and raised in Marshfield, grew up on a farm and graduated from high school. In 1955, the family moved to Fond du Lac, and worked for Luxerin Dairy and Lake to Lake Dairy. For nearly five years he worked part-time for Chatterton Pharmacy delivering prescriptions to customers. He then went full-time in January 1961. Later it was named Agnesian Pharmacy. He also delivered prescription from Brookside, Dana & Worm, Pharmacy Plus, Sharpe and Fond du Lac clinics and to nursing homes. He retired in the fall of 2012. Neil also did grounds keeping and maintenance work for Madame Kuony at the Postilion in Fond du Lac for about 15 years.
Neil enjoyed snowmobiling, playing cards, lawn work, grilling, loved to wash and shine his car, caring for his pet cockatiel bird, Chipper and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He and Jan were often seen cruising around town and through the park on their mopeds. They also took several trips to Branson, Nashville, Mexico, Canada, Escanaba and to many different casinos in Wisconsin. His morning ritual before work was stopping at Petrie's or Joan's Kitchen for a cup of coffee and toast.
Neil is survived by his loving wife, Janice; three daughters, Susan (Tom Hartman) Wilderman of New Berlin, Cindy (Brent) Ramsey of Largo, FL, and Terre Mand of Fond du Lac; one son, Thomas Rasmussen of Green Bay; seven grandchildren, Emily (Luca Ventre) Wilderman, Sara (Craig) Wilderman-Hampton, Nicholas Ramsey, Erika Mand, Tony (Susan) Mand, Stephanie (Kevin) Py, Adam (Franziska) Mand; three great grandchildren, Jayda and Briea Mand, and Paysen Ramsey; one stepdaughter, Lisa (Dave) Kraft of Fond du Lac; four step grandchildren, Meghan and Emily Kraft, Stephanie and Brittany McCrory; two brothers, Wayne Rasmussen of Marshfield and Garth (Delores) Rasmussen of Union Grove, WI; brother-in-law, Richard (Carol) Seehafer of Antigo, WI; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Joyce; two sons-in-law, Richard W. Mand and Daniel C. Wilderman; one stepson, Brian McCrory; four brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agnesian Hospice in Neil's name.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019