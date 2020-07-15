1/
Neil P. Coulter
Neil P. Coulter

Neil P. Coulter, age 78, of Theresa passed away on July 12, 2020 at Hope Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lomira.

Neil was born the son of George M. and Helen M. (Funk) Coulter on January 24, 1942 in St. Killian, Washington County, WI, eighth of ten children. He was a 1960 graduate of Mayville High School. Neil was a veteran of the US Navy. Neil had worked for 46 years as a meat cutter working in Campbellsport, West Bend, and Mayville.

Neil was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Theresa and a member of the Theresa Lions Club.

Neil is survived by his siblings- Bette Quandt of Lomira, John Coulter of Kewaskum, Paulette Coulter of Guam, and brothers-in-law James Ruecker and Richard Kallmann. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Keith and Glen, sisters Marguerite Lamers, Enida Roth, Sandra Ruecker, Gwen Kallmann, brothers-in-law Myron Lamers, Edward Quandt, David Roth, Edgar Zeitler, and sister-in-law Patricia Coulter.

Due to the current health restrictions, a private memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Theresa with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding.

Special thanks to the staff of Hope Health and Rehabilitation in Lomira for all of their care and support shown to Neil.

Memorials may be directed to St. Theresa's Church in Theresa, Theresa Lions Club, or Hope Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lomira.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
