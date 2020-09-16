1/1
Nellie Irene Thurk
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nellie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nellie Irene Thurk

LeRoy - Nellie Irene Thurk (nee Straveler) age, 88 of LeRoy passed away peacefully at her daughter's home after a short battle with cancer on Monday, September 14, 2020 with her family by her side.

Nellie was born the daughter of Joseph and Laura (Eastling) Straveler on December 1, 1931 in Brantwood, Wisconsin. On November 15, 1951 she was united in marriage to her one and only love George C. Thurk, Sr. in Oshkosh. Together they built their home and farm in the town of LeRoy where they raised their two children.

Besides farming Nellie worked numerous jobs. Over the years she worked at a canning factory in Brownsville, National Rivets in Waupun, and Grande Cheese. She also did home care for numerous people and her last job was a custodian worker for the town of LeRoy. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville.

In her spare time, Nellie enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking, canning, and drinking a good beer along with spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed going on casual car rides, looking at nature and wildlife and stopping at the casino.

She is survived by her daughter- Christine (Larry) Kraemer of Theresa. Her grandchildren- Richard Kraemer, Joan (Jacob) Breitkreutz, Jennifer (Christopher) Davison, George (Kari) Kraemer, Keith Kraemer, and Penny Kraemer. Her 10 great grandchildren- Jacob (Amanda) Kraemer, Tristan Breitkreutz, Brandon Breitkreutz, Skyler White, Justin Davison, Derek Davison, Kayla Kraemer, George Kraemer, Dominick Kraemer, and Jonathan Kraemer. Great grandchildren- Parker Giese and Izabella Kraemer. Her sister- Josephine Schutt of Vestal, New York. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George Sr., her son George, Jr., her sisters Catherine Weisinger and Rosemary Cooley, her 5 brothers, Joseph, Norman, Hubert, Ernest, and Eugene Straveler.

A visitation for Nellie will take place on Friday, September 18 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville with a private family funeral service (due to current health restrictions) to follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Sara Gillespie officiating. Burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Kenny and Theresa Schraufnagel for your great kindness and a thank you to the hospice Metro team.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 AM
St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050
920-387-4440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 16, 2020
so sorry for your loss,RIP Nellie you were a very good neighbor,prayers and hugs to all.RIP nellie
shelly Feucht Valle
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved