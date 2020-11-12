Nicholas A. RomaliaFond du Lac - Nicholas A. Romalia, age 88, of Fond du Lac, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born on December 2, 1931, in Fond du Lac, the son of August and Florence (Carlone) Romalia. On July 31, 1979, he married Gloria Cappozzo. Nick worked at Tobin Tool and Die until retiring. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapshooting, playing cards, and he had a love for dogs and all wildlife.Survivors include his wife, Gloria of Fond du Lac; children, Jason Romalia and his daughter Jaydin Romalia, Susan (Brian) and her children Jacob and Brittany Bera, Sherry (Jim) Stoll, Todd (Ann) Bickelhaupt, Debbie (Mark) Duel, Jody (Savannah) Bickelhaupt, Tammy (Charles) Fromm, Shawn (Janice) Bickelhaupt, and all their children and grandchildren; one sister, Delores Benedict; one sister-in-law, Dora Uelman; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Patrick Romalia; two sisters, Josephine Patt and Lucille Romalia; one brother-in-law, Robert Benedict.Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 1-3 PM at Sacred Heart Church, 200 S. Peters Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 3:00 PM at the church. Cremation has taken place.A Celebration of Nick's Life will also take place at a later date.Special thank you to all the staff at Agnesian Hospice for the care given to Nick.