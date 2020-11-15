Nicholas Edward Franzen
Nicholas Edward Franzen 26, is survived by his parents Joseph and Sheila Franzen. His siblings Stephanie (Donald), niece Avery, CJ, Lizzy, niece Trinity, Ally (Corey), niece Nora, Chad (Tori), Cassie (Aaron) and Jacob. He left behind the love of his life Callie and daughter Scarlett and unborn daughter Everly. As well as grandparents and many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and friends. He will be forever missed.
Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruff nerwakelin.com
