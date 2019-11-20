|
|
Nicholas James Rieder
Glendale - Our beloved son, Nicholas J. Rieder, 36, of Glendale, formerly of Fond du Lac, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 15, 2019 at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Mequon with Lacey at his side. He was born December 6, 1982 in Fond du Lac, the son of Joseph and Karen Mueller Rieder.
Nick attended Roberts Elementary School and Woodworth Jr. High School where he was accepted in the gifted and talented program. He also was awarded a patent on his crossing guard invention. He then attended L.P. Goodrich High School. Nick won a first-place package from the Wisconsin Timber Wolf Alliance for his poem he wrote for their essay contest. In Nick's senior year, he attended U.W. Fond du Lac. He graduated in the upper top of his class and was valedictorian, from L.P. Goodrich High School, Class of 2001. Nick received a scholarship from Fond du Lac Eagles Aerie #270. Nick went on to earn a bachelor's degree from U.W. Madison graduating with a triple major and minor. He continued his education and graduated from Marquette Law School in 2010. Nick was currently employed with Foley & Lardner in Milwaukee. He was a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin.
Nick loved sports, he played baseball, football, basketball, and rugby. He was an umpire and a team player. Nick enjoyed gaming, doing road trips with Lacey and attending Brewer and Badger games. Nick was a wonderful, giving person, a mentor, and he always accomplished what he set out to do. He couldn't have made us more proud. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, a down to earth, fun loving person with many friends, and enjoyed life to the fullest.
He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Karen Rieder of Fond du Lac; his girlfriend of 12 years, Lacey Muszynski; aunts and uncles, Orin Mueller, Joan Kranig (Mike Fritz), Eugene Mueller, Raymond (Kim) Mueller, Jim (Chris) Rieder, Shirley Rieder, Marian Blazer, and Frances Rieder (Ivonne Hau); cousins, other relatives and many friends; Lacey's parents, Wayne Muszynski and Mary Beth Heiter.
Nick was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Walter and Henrietta Rieder; uncles, Thomas Rieder and Eugene Rieder; maternal grandparents, Clarence and Jeanette Mueller; special friends; aunts, Carol Mueller and his godmother, Sharon Kreif.
Dearest Nick, we will miss you, we love you. You will be in our hearts forever.
The visitation will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will take place in Rienzi Chapel Mausoleum at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held in Milwaukee at a later date.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019