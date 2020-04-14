|
|
Nicolas Kounelis
Fond du Lac - Nicolas (Nick) Kounelis, age 89, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully at home Saturday April 11, 2020, surrounded by his family and treasured collections. He was born on July 6, 1930, and grew up in North Fond du Lac, the son of Michael and Pauline (Koutsos) Kounelis. Nick proudly served in the United States Navy as a machinist mate on the USS Samuel B Roberts 1952-54 and graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering as a Mechanical Engineer. On September 2, 1962, he married Theodora "Rita" Kalabolas at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Fond du Lac. Nick's job with Delco Electronics took he and Rita to Dayton Ohio where they started their family. His job as an engineer at Mercury Marine brought them home to Fond du Lac and upon his retirement from Mercury, Nick took over his family business, Mike's Place in North Fond du Lac.
Nick was a long-time member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox church and over the years served as a board member and treasurer. He was a tinkerer and collector and passionate about repurposing items. He loved all dogs and took great pride in his gardens. "Poulie" was truly a kid at heart and always ready to play and make time for his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Theodora; his children, Michelle (James) Reinardy, Michael (Amy) Kounelis, Lisa (Daniel) Mueller; his grandchildren, Maria Mueller, Gino Kounelis, Anna Mueller, Tonia Kounelis, and Krista Reinardy; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, John (Barb) Kounelis, Irene Goyer, and Alex (Judy) Kounelis.
Private family services will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and burial will take place at Rienzi Cemetery. A celebration of life service for the public will be held at a later date.
The family extends their gratitude to paramedics, St Agnes 4th floor staff, Hope Hospice staff and special thank you to Jodi Greenfield.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020