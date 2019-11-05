Services
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
Nicolas Vande Kolk


1978 - 2019
Nicolas Vande Kolk Obituary
Nicolas Vande Kolk

Waupun - Nicolas Vande Kolk, 41, of Waupun, passed away October 30, 2019 at his home.

Nick was born February 14, 1978, the son of Ronald and Donna Core Vande Kolk. Nick was a 1996 graduate of Waupun High School. On October 15, 2016 he married Carie Lewellyn in Saxeville, WI and the couple resided in Waupun. Nick had worked for Saputo Cheese in Alto for 11 years. Nick was an animal lover, enjoying almost any species, especially dogs and cats.

Nick is survived by his wife, Carie of Waupun; his parents, Ron and Donna Vande Kolk of Waupun; a brother, Eric Vande Kolk (Marcie Daniels) of Oshkosh; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom and Mary-Ellen Lewellyn of St. Petersburg, FL; mother-in-law, Cheryl Barnes of Pearland, TX; brother-in-law, Dylan Barnes of Austin, TX; step-daughter, Lily Lewellyn of Waupun; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Nick was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Memorial services for Nick Vande Kolk will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Pastor Arica Leonard officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

Memorials will be directed to suicide intervention.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
