Norbert Bassill
Campbellsport - Norbert B. Bassill, 88, of Campbellsport passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 surrounded by his family at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. He was born on September 19, 1931 in Fond du lac County, the son of the late Joseph and Gertrude Bassill (nee Serwe). Norbert proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and on August 7, 1954 he married Joan Ullrich at St. Matthew's Catholic Church. Norbert worked as a Setup Man at Regalware and once he retired, he worked part time at Weasler Engineering. He was a longtime member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church. Norbert enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his family and his dog, Tippy.
Those Norbert leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 65 years, Joan, daughters, Diane (Thomas) Zehren, Carol (Larry) Martiny, and Lori (Mike) Mayer; grandchildren, Jamie Zehren, Cheri (Robbie) Manthei, Nicole (Andy) Vanica, Kimberly Rowe, Tim Rowe, and Bill Mayer; great-grandchildren, Braelon, Kylie, Devon, Nevaeh, Declan, Blake, and James. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law, Lucille Bassill and Beatrice Mueller; brother-in-law, Dick (Theresa) Immel; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Norbert was preceded in death by his grandson, Nicholas Martiny; and his siblings, Gertrude (Clarence) Emmer, Rose (Joe) Butschlick, Veronica (Frank) May, and Sylvester Bassill.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 4:00 pm at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St. Campbellsport. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will immediately follow at St. Matthew's Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2:00 pm until time of Mass at St. Matthew Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated for the family to donate as they wish.
Norbert's family would like to thank the staff of the St. Agnes Emergency Room and Rev. Mark Jones for all their care and support.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Oct. 9, 2019