Norbert T. Ohm
Fond du Lac - Norbert Ohm, 89, of Fond du Lac, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Tarfa Terrace.
He was born on March 16, 1930, in Milwaukee, the son of Theodore and Erna Timm Ohm. He worked as a salesman for Northwest Supply, then for AAL and later as a security guard.
He is survived by his son, Todd Ohm of Florida, his friend, Barbara Fink of Fond du Lac and his sister-in-law Donna Ohm.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Derald Ohm.
Cremation has taken place, with inurnment at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020