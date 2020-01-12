Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Norbert T. Ohm

Norbert T. Ohm


1930 - 2020
Fond du Lac - Norbert Ohm, 89, of Fond du Lac, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Tarfa Terrace.

He was born on March 16, 1930, in Milwaukee, the son of Theodore and Erna Timm Ohm. He worked as a salesman for Northwest Supply, then for AAL and later as a security guard.

He is survived by his son, Todd Ohm of Florida, his friend, Barbara Fink of Fond du Lac and his sister-in-law Donna Ohm.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Derald Ohm.

Cremation has taken place, with inurnment at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery.

Cremation has taken place, with inurnment at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020
