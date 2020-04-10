|
Norberta M. Veliz
Fond du Lac - Norberta M. Veliz, 77 of Fond du Lac, passed away surrounded by loved ones at her residence on Tuesday April 7, 2020. She was born April 7, 1943 in Jalpas, Zacatecas, Mexico, the daughter of Baudelio Maravilla and Maria Consepcion Rojas. On November 5, 1982 she married Jesus Veliz. She worked for St. Agnes Hospital in housekeeping until she retired. Norberta was a woman of many talents. She loved to tend to her garden and make homemade gifts for others. She was a prominent member of Holy Family Parish and the Hispanic community.
She is survived by two daughters, Rosa (Benjamin) Ciske and Lourdes Veliz; her grandchildren, Emma Maravilla, Abigail and Adam Ciske, Briana, Brooklyn, Isabella, and Zachery Jr Brown; two siblings, Raquel (Jesus) Gaeta and Jose Luis Maravilla. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jesus Veliz; her son, Victor Manuel Maravilla; sister, Ana Rojas Maravilla; paternal uncle, Pedro (Francisca) Maravilla.
Special thanks to all the staff at Agnesian who comforted her throughout all the years.
Cremation has taken place. Private family inurnment will be held in Estabrooks Cemetery.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020