|
|
Norma E. Schneider
Fond du Lac - Norma Elaine Schneider returned to the Light from where we all came on Thursday morning January 16th at Maple Meadows Assisted Living at the age of 84 after a 25-year battle with Parkinson's.
Fred, her husband of 67 remarkable years remained her guardian spirit watching over her and protecting her until her last moments on this Earth. Fred was and remains her Champion.
Norma and Fred brought four souls into this world; Paul (who passed in Feb 2019) Debra, Dianna and Mark and grandchildren, Erik, Justin and Marie (Blake).
Norma was born in Hamilton Ontario in 1935. Her and Fred fell in love and married in 1952. A fighter, Norma was determined to provide her family with more than she ever had. Over flowing with love but still challenged with normal human flaws, Norma succeeded in putting more love into the world than she took out.
Norma believed in living for today because you never knew what tomorrow would bring. Her passion was cooking. Being 100% Italian the meals she made were fantastic! Her family never took for granted what a great gift she provided for them. To the very end, anyone in her line of sight was asked; "Did you eat? Are you hungry? Let me make you something!". Norma had a terrific sense of humor and was always THE energy in the room be it at work, home or out with friends. Laughter costs nothing and it binds people together in this crazy world.
Husband Fred, Daughter Dianna, Son-in-Law Allan and Son Mark provided tremendous unconditional support for Norma in her remaining and most challenging five years. Incalculable support was lovingly given by her "Sista", Brooke Heinz in Norma's remaining 18 months.
God speed Norma. We look forward to seeing each other again in the Light and laughing about this ridiculous world.
Services: A time of gathering will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street in Fond du Lac. A Celebration of Life will be at 7:00 PM. Cremation has taken place.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020