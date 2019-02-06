Services
TWOHIG FUNERAL HOME
109 W. MAIN STREET
Campbellsport, WI 53010-2706
(920) 533-4422
Norma Lisoski
Norma Lisoski


Norma Lisoski Obituary
Norma Lisoski

Eden - Norma J. Lisoski (nee Zeigler), 64, of Eden, Passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019. She was born in November, 1954, in Wayne County, MI, the daughter of the late Norman and Ruth Zei-gler (nee Perry). She graduated from Wayne Memorial High School in 1972. Norma's adven-turous spirit led her to travel and live all over the United States, including Denver, New Orleans, Florida, the U.P., and Fond Du Lac County. Norma did not allow time for the grass to grow be-neath her feet and traveled the country at every opportunity. On November 4, 1995 she married Albert Lisoski at Lake Superior Christian Church. Norma worked for many years as an entrepre-neur, Day Care owner, and spent significant time in the food service industry at, Shriners, Coun-try Kitchen, and managed several Pizza Hut locations. She was a dedicated spouse, mother, and sister. Norma was compassionate and loyal, never hesitating to put the needs of others before her own.

Those Norma leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Al; sons, Dale (Michelle) Penhale of Marquette, MI and Joe (Lorena) Penhale of Marquette, MI; and grandsons, David, Marcus, and Lucas. She is further survived by 10 siblings, 43 nieces and nephews, and friends.

A private family service will take place at a later date.

Norma's family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and the Hospice Home of Hope for their compassionate care.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 6, 2019
