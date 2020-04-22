|
Norman "Normie" A. Gerhartz
Marytown - Norman "Normie" A. Gerhartz, age 88, formerly of Marytown, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton.
He was born December 20, 1931, to Paul & Mary (Franzen) Gerhartz. Norman worked with his parents on the family farm until his dad died; he and his mother moved to Chilton after moving off the farm.
Norman loved to take walks and visit whoever was outside. He would then stop at the Stagecoach and visit with Ken & Gloria while having a soda. He decided it was time to move on, so he moved to Oak Creek Assisted Living in Kiel where he resided for the past 7 ½ years. He enjoyed being with people, playing games, and he didn't have to make his own meals.
He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marytown.
Survivors include his sister, Virginia Bartel of Chilton; his sister-in-law, Joan Gerhartz of rural New Holstein "Marytown"; nephews, Don (Shirley) Bartel, Jerry (Dawn) Bartel, and Michael Gerhartz (fiancé, Denise); nieces, Pat (Gilbert) Bowe, Barb (Steve) Gerner, Linda (Joe) Trempala, Sue (Henry) Sweere, Diane (Steve) Crass, Kay (Joe) Guelig; great nephews; great nieces; and great-great nieces & nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Paul & Mary Gerhartz; his twin brother, Roman Gerhartz; and his brother-in-law, John Bartel.
Due to the current health crisis, private family services will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Marytown.
The family of Norman would like to say a big "Thank You" to Oak Creek Assisted Living for all the love and care you gave him. The family would also like to thank the Ascension Calumet Hospital in Chilton and St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton for the loving care to make him as comfortable as possible and being with him in his last hours; God Bless You.
The Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein is assisting the family (920) 898-4300 www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020