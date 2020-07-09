Norman Feucht
Heaven gained a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and fisherman.
Norman Feucht, of Mayville, born the son of George and Theresa (Bauer) Feucht on June 22, 1924 passed away at St Francis Terrace July 7, 2020 at the age of 96. After proudly serving on the Liberty Ships in the Pacific theater in WWII, he returned to Mayville where he met and married Florence Wild. They settled on Dayton Street where they lovingly raised their three daughters. Norman was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville.
Norm was a kind, humble man. He worked hard and treated those around him with respect. His greatest joy was his family. He was quick to laugh, and instilled that humor in the entire family. He was the original Mr. Fix It. There was nothing he couldn't repair (whether broken or not).
He had the privilege of going on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. several years back and loved to share stories about that trip and his service in the Navy.
He is survived by Florence, his wife of 70 years. Daughter Sharon (Dale) Fredrickson of New Berlin and their son Scott (Erin) Fredrickson and his great granddaughter Remy Fredrickson. Daughter Diane Bauer (fiancé Bill Leindecker) and her son TJ Steinbach. Daughter Debbie (Rick) Schultz and their children Meghan (Ryan) Amundson and Holly Schultz. He is further survived by his sisters Isabelle Guse, Margaret Feucht and brother Gilbert Feucht.
He was preceded in death by his son Gregory, grandson Mitchell Schultz, his parents George and Agnes, brothers August (Lorene), Alex (Vernice), and Albert (Agnes), brother in law Ervin Guse, sister in law Florence Feucht, his in-laws Herbert and Matilda Wild, Edna and Arnold Oechsner, Irma and Joseph Jacquot.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Francis Terrace and SSM Agnesian Hospice for the loving care provided to Norm.
A private family Mass of Christian of Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. Military honors will be conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.
