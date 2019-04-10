Norman L. Loehr



Mt. Calvary - On Sunday, April 7, 2019, Norman L. Loehr, age 84, of rural Mount Calvary "Town of Forest", was called peacefully to eternal rest, surrounded by his loving family.



He was born June 21, 1934, to Louis and Marie (Kramer) Loehr. Norm attended St. Michael's Catholic School and Fond du Lac Vocational School.



On June 18, 1958, he was united in marriage with Rosemary Birschbach at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mount Calvary.



Norm's life was centered around his family, his faith, and farming. He served the Lord and his community in many ways. He was a softball coach, a 4-H Leader, a member of the state and county Pork Producers Associations, Town of Forest Chairman, a snow plow wingman, an usher, church trustee, and Holy Name Society member. He also served as a superintendent at the Fond du Lac County Fair and was a long-time member of the Market Livestock Committee.



Norman is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rosemary; his 11 children, Pat Loehr of Mount Calvary, Joan (Steve) Gothard of Sun Prairie, Marlene (Steve) Roltgen of Mount Calvary, Linda (Jim) Hubbell of Sussex, Tom (Nancy) Loehr of Mount Calvary, Dan (Grace) Loehr of Fond du Lac, Karen (Mark) Albert of Fond du Lac, Bob (Cathy) Loehr of Kewaskum, Joe (Gina) Loehr of Mount Calvary, Mark (Tina) Loehr of Mount Calvary, and Kris (Christopher) Wells of Milwaukee; 31 grandchildren, Josh (Lori) and Juli Bliefnick, Megan (Drake) Bies, Alex and Nick Roltgen, Hannah, Ryan, Sara, and Abby Hubbell, Emily, Andrew, and Julianna Loehr, Sonja Lewis (fiance', Cody Lemke), Calla and Brady Loehr, Zach and Zoe Albert, Jacob and Kyle Loehr, Sophia, Isaac, Lucia, Gianna, Anthony, and Xavier Loehr, Molly Loehr, Kora, Yogi, Meadow, Mabel, and Atlas Wells; three great-grandchildren, Jackson and Brooklyn Bliefnick and Dante Murillo. He is further survived by a sister-in-law, Janet (Lloyd) Fellenz, a brother-in-law, Lawrence (Eileen) Birschbach; and sisters-in-law, Theresa Hilt and Jeanine Birschbach; many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.



Preceding him in death were his parents, Louis and Marie Loehr; his brothers, Joseph Loehr and his first wife, Kathryn, and his second wife, Marian, and Jerome Loehr; three brothers-in-law, Jerome Birschbach, Leonard Hilt, and Raymond Hilt; and a sister-in-law, Geny (Joe) Kraus.



Norm was an avid Wisconsin sports fan; faithfully following the Brewers, Bucks, Packers, and Badgers. He loved hunting, watching sports and playing cards with his family.



A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, W1562 County Road B, Eden, WI 53019. Rev. Mark Jones, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Dotyville.



Visitation: Family and friends may visit with the family at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church on Friday, April 12th from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and again Saturday morning at the church from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM.



A prayer service will be held at 8:30 PM Friday evening at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Shepherd of the Hills Parish or the Fond du Lac County 4-H Endowment Fund at https://fonddulac.extension.wisc.edu/4h/support-4-h/ in memory of Norman Loehr.



For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.



Norm's family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to the caring staff at St. Agnes Hospital for the wonderful care and compassion given to him and our family. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 10, 2019