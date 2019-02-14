Services
Cape Coral, FL - Olive "Ivy" Flint of Cape Coral FL, formerly of Fond Du Lac, WI and St. Charles, IL went home to the Lord on February 8, 2019. She was born January 23, 1930 in St Charles, IL, the daughter of Walter and Margie Georgi. On September 12, 1953 she married Francis Flint at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Charles, IL.

Ivy graduated from Chicago Musical College in 1953 and received additional education at the University of Oshkosh. She used her gift for music and love for children to teach music in the Lomira Elementary School in Lomira, WI. She also served as a choir director, organist and Sunday school teacher for many years.

Ivy will be remembered for her sweet and gentle spirit that always reached out to others and served the Lord. Ivy and Fran moved to Cape Coral, Fl in 2010 to be with their family. She spent the last few years sharing her musical gifts with residents at Gulf Coast Village senior living center.

She will be deeply missed by their three children, Steve Flint (Gilbert Cantu) of Austin, TX, Nancy Hoppe (Mark) of Cape Coral, FL, and Jane Flint (Terry Cullen) of Milwaukee, WI; two grandchildren, April Naughton (Ben) and Jason (Jessie) Hoppe; six great grandchildren; and one brother Eugene (Judy) Georgi.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Ann Marie; her brother, Walter Georgi; and sister, Alice Snyder.

Arrangements will be made by the National Cremation Society in Cape Coral, FL will be making the arrangements. A memorial service held in Fond du Lac, WI later this year, where she will be interred with her husband, Fran.

Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 14, 2019
