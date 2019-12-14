|
Oliver A. Ellefson
Fond du Lac - Oliver A. Ellefson, 84, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at Crossroads Care Center of Fond du Lac. He was born August 8, 1934 in Birnamwood, WI, the son of Oliver and Martha Ellefson. Upon graduating from high school, Oliver went on to go to the Milwaukee School of Engineering. After college, he entered the United States Air Force in 1955 and served four years until he was discharged in 1959. Oliver was an electrician for 37 years at Giddings and Lewis until his retirement in 1997. On September 15, 2001 he married the love of his life, Marlene Jenks at Grace Reformed Church. He was a member of the International Association of Machinists, the NRA, the Black Wolf Rifle Club and was active with The Highground Veterans Memorial Park and Museum in Neillsville, WI. Oliver loved to hunt, fish, travel, woodwork and accumulate various collections.
He is survived by a sister, Marion Olson of Fond du Lac; a brother, William R. (Barbara) Ellefson of Burlington; four nieces, Julie (Craig) Gruening of Fond du Lac, Mary Ellen Olson of Appleton, Sheryl (Carl) Zwerg of Appleton and Laurie (Mark) McClosky of Avon Lake, OH; five nephews, Mark (Jenny) Ellefson of Glendale, Tim, Andy, Paul, Philip Zastrow; three great nieces, Jennie (Aaron) Sides of Colorado Springs, CO, Ava and Grace Ellefson; a great nephew, Brian Gruening of Columbus; great-great nephew, Ryan Oliver Sides; two step sons, Rick Jenks of Fond du lac and Jim (Betsy) Jenks of Atlanta, GA; and a step daughter, Joan (Joe) Havey of Slinger; six step grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Nick) Beversdorf, Kyle Jenks, Brent Jenks, Steven Jenks, Ryan (fiancé Katie) Havey and Lauren Havey. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a sister, Irene Zastrow; a nephew, Thomas Zastrow and a great nephew, Matthew Zastrow; two brothers-in-law, Glen (Betty) Redman and Russell Redman.
The Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Fond du Lac. The memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday at church. A private family burial will take place in Estabrooks Cemetery on Monday. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make donation to the .
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019