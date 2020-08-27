Ona Johnson



Panama City - Ona Johnson, 88 of Panama City passed away Thursday evening, August 20, 2020 at her home.



Ona was born in Logan Township, Clark County, South Dakota on May 12, 1932.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Martha Beavers; a brother, Willard Beavers and Ona's husband of 63 years, Carl Wayne Johnson.



Ona is survived by two sisters, Lorna Baldwin of Rapid City, SD and Arlys Frybarger (Jim) of Los Alamos, NM; her children, Mitch Johnson (Sue) of Waupun, WI and Marcy Johnson of Panama City Beach; her two grandchildren, Kerry Moe (Brian) of Minneapolis MN and Jeff Johnson of NY, NY, her two great grandchildren, Lydia and Aiden of Minneapolis, MN and her sister-n-law, Caroline (Richard) Peterson of Sacramento, CA.



Ona and Wayne were married in South Dakota and spent many years working and living in several states from South Dakota to Griffith, IN to Lomita, WI before retiring in Panama City Beach.



Ona grew up on a farm in Raymond, SD and developed a strong work ethic. She became an elementary school teacher and obtained her master's degree from University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh. Ona taught for the Lomita school system in Lomita Wisconsin for many years.



Ona and Wayne traveled the whole US in their 5th wheel camper, working for builders for Christ along the way, visiting family members all over the US, instilling in their family members a love of traveling, visiting, square dancing, the Green Bay Packers and playing cutthroat pinochle.



Ona also loved working in her yard and her independent studies of vitamins, physical ailments and politics.



Ona was a member of Amazing Grace Lutheran Church and loved serving her Lord.



A special thank you to Gulf Coast Medical Center, medical floor, Dr. Zabih, Dr. Vu and the staff at Encompass Health, and the wonderful staff at Vitas, especially Ami and Essence, Pastor David Kehl and Joan for their uplifting visits, and lastly to Betty Raffield and Jessie Marfa, who are my angels on earth.



Following cremation, a memorial service will be held 10 am Saturday, September 5th at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Panama City.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Amazing Grace for their continued rebuilding following hurricane Michael.









