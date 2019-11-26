Resources
Ona Mae Thill

Ona Mae Thill Obituary
Ona Mae Thill

Fond du Lac - Ona Mae (Onie) Joanne Thill, 79, was reunited with her beloved four-legged friend, Duffy, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 surrounded by her family at the Hospice Home of Hope. As a nurse, she had a passion for the elderly and veterans and will be dearly missed by her friends and family.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her children, Jodi (Jeff) Will and Jon (Rebecca) Thill; 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; 4 siblings; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Koto Hill and Pearl Brightman; her husband, William Thill; her daughter, Shelly Burch; and 5 grandchildren.

Per Onie's request, cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held. Private burial of cremated remains will take place at Avoca Cemetery in Oakfield.

Onie's family is thankful to the nurses and staff at Harbor Haven, St. Agnes Hospital, Hospice Home of Hope and also the Community at Grand Court for their friendship, kindness, and care.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 26 to Dec. 4, 2019
